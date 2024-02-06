Inquest set 6 years after Barrie man's death while in police custody
An inquest date has been set six years after a 32-year-old man died while in police custody in Barrie.
Olando Brown died on June 22, 2018, hours after police used a stun gun to apprehend him in the city's downtown, sparking protests and outrage.
- Download the CTV News app free to get local news alerts
- Don't miss breaking news - Sign up for the CTV Newsletter
A Special Investigations Unit (SIU) probe into his death cleared Barrie police of any wrongdoing in 2019.
According to the SIU report, two officers were conducting a strip search on Brown when he removed plastic bags from his buttocks, swallowed them, and, within minutes, he went into medical distress.
He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Health Canada later confirmed the bags contained heroin, fentanyl and caffeine.
The inquest scheduled to begin on March 4 is expected to take five days and include seven witnesses as it analyzes the circumstances surrounding Brown's death.
-
Operation snow removal: Halifax still digging out from major stormWork crews in Halifax have made significant progress in snow removal since early Monday, but the operation remains ongoing, especially for people on foot.
-
Activist group rebrands, but its hard push for a national wildfire agency remainsLast Generation Canada, an environmental activist group formerly known as On2Ottawa, is rebranding to align with an international climate movement network called A22, as it prepares for a new wave of direct action and demands in the nation's capital.
-
Ice shack altercation on Lake Nipissing ends with criminal chargesOne person has been charged following a dispute outside an ice shack on Lake Nipissing in Callander around 9 p.m. Feb. 2.
-
Alleged fake dental hygienist in B.C. implicated in possible fashion show scamEmmanuel Osaseri, the same man who has recently been charged in the Victoria area for practising as a dental hygienist without credentials, may also be linked to a fashion show scam.
-
Family files lawsuit over walkway collapse in Winnipeg, says son can no longer use left arm and handA new lawsuit filed in the Court of King’s Bench in Winnipeg claims an 11-year old boy lost the use of his left arm and hand as a result of the Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse.
-
Tax on alcohol set to rise 4.7 per cent in AprilStaring April 1, consumers could notice a difference in the price of alcohol when making a purchase.
-
What to do if you fall through iceA Woodstock fire official offers tips.
-
Bedford, N.S., could get green light for massive housing projectA new development plan seeks to create hundreds of dwelling units in the Bedford Common area in Nova Scotia.
-
Sask. Party's Harpauer, Duncan, Wyant and McMorris not seeking re-election in 2024Several well known members of the Saskatchewan Party will not be seeking re-election in 2024, Premier Scott Moe announced on Tuesday.