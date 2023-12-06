Inquest to be held in 2017 death of man after police standoff
The Ontario government will be holding an inquest into the death of a 34-year-old man who died while being detained by Windsor police.
Chad Romanick, died on Sept. 15, 2017 after a police standoff and shooting in Amherstburg.
At the time, police said a 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Sandwich Street North.
The investigation determined a man wanted in connection to the shooting was believed to be at a house at 1502 Betts Avenue.
Officers attended the area and target the residence.
According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) report at the time, officers found Romanick deceased in a garage at the time.
The inquest will look into the circumstances surrounding Romanick’s death, and the jury will be able to make any recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths.
The province says details about the date and location of the inquest will be provided at a later date
