Inquest to be held in Sudbury man’s 2018 death while in police custody
Dr. Harry Voogjarv, the North Region’s supervising coroner, has announced that an inquest will be held into the death of Erkki Mannisto.
Mannisto, 22, died in Health Sciences North on Sept. 7, 2018, after an event that occurred while he was detained by Ontario Provincial Police.
An inquest into his death is mandatory under the Coroners Act.
“The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Mr. Mannisto’s death,” said a news release Wednesday from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.
“The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.”
His obituary said he was the brother of Katrina Mannisto and Amanda Mannisto.
“Erkki had a bright and contagious smile that would light up any room,” the obit said.
“He will forever be remembered for his big and kind heart. He would go out of his way to help anyone and everyone.”
Details regarding the date and location will be provided at a later date when the information becomes available.
