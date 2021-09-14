Inquest to begin soon into police shooting at B.C. cabin of subject of 4-day manhunt

The BC Coroners Service has announced new dates for an inquest examining the death of Peter de Groot, who was fatally shot by police at a cabin in southeastern B.C. in October 2014.

The inquest will begin Sept. 27 in Nelson after being cancelled in May of last year due to the pandemic.

The 45-year-old was shot at a cabin in Slocan four days after he disappeared into the bush following a confrontation with officers.

A report released by the Independent Investigation Office in 2018 ruled police were justified in shooting de Groot when they believed he raised a rifle as a Mountie opened a cabin door, but his family says officers should have found a way to resolve the situation peacefully.