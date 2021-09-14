iHeartRadio

Inquest to begin soon into police shooting at B.C. cabin of subject of 4-day manhunt

Peter de Groot was shot to death by police in October 2014, and his family still has questions about how the situation unfolded.

The BC Coroners Service has announced new dates for an inquest examining the death of Peter de Groot, who was fatally shot by police at a cabin in southeastern B.C. in October 2014.

The inquest will begin Sept. 27 in Nelson after being cancelled in May of last year due to the pandemic.

The 45-year-old was shot at a cabin in Slocan four days after he disappeared into the bush following a confrontation with officers.

A report released by the Independent Investigation Office in 2018 ruled police were justified in shooting de Groot when they believed he raised a rifle as a Mountie opened a cabin door, but his family says officers should have found a way to resolve the situation peacefully.

