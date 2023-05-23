Inquest to examine man’s death in Fredericton emergency department

A coroner’s inquest into the death of a man inside a Fredericton emergency department has been scheduled.

Donald Darrell Mesheau died in the waiting room of the emergency department at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital on July 12, 2022.

The Office of the Chief Coroner stated in a news release Tuesday the inquest is set for May 29 to June 2 at the University of New Brunswick Law School in Fredericton.

The coroner and a jury will publicly hear evidence from witnesses surrounding Mesheau’s death.

The jury will have an opportunity to make recommendations to help prevent deaths under similar circumstances.

An inquest is a formal court proceeding that allows for the public presentation of all evidence relating to a death.

