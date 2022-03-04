Inquest to examine woman's death in Prince Albert jail

A date has been set for a public inquest into the death of Ronalda Wescoup.

Wescoup, 40, was found unresponsive in her cell at Pine Grove Correctional Centre on June 4, 2019.

Medical personnel made lifesaving attempts but they were unsuccessful and Wescoup was pronounced dead, according to a news release

The inquest is scheduled to run April 4-8 at the Coronet Hotel in Prince Albert.

Under the province's Coroners Act, an inquest is required following the death of an inmate unless the coroner has determined the person's death was due to natural causes and could not be prevented.

The purpose of an inquest is to establish facts surrounding a person's death and to potentially offer recommendations to prevent similar deaths in the future.