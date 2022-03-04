Inquest to examine woman's death in Prince Albert jail
Digital News Supervisor CTV News Saskatoon
Josh Lynn
A date has been set for a public inquest into the death of Ronalda Wescoup.
Wescoup, 40, was found unresponsive in her cell at Pine Grove Correctional Centre on June 4, 2019.
Medical personnel made lifesaving attempts but they were unsuccessful and Wescoup was pronounced dead, according to a news release
The inquest is scheduled to run April 4-8 at the Coronet Hotel in Prince Albert.
Under the province's Coroners Act, an inquest is required following the death of an inmate unless the coroner has determined the person's death was due to natural causes and could not be prevented.
The purpose of an inquest is to establish facts surrounding a person's death and to potentially offer recommendations to prevent similar deaths in the future.
-
Trudeau joins Ukrainian-Canadian community at Etobicoke churchPrime Minister Justin Trudeau applauded the courage of Ukrainians as he met with members of the Ukrainian-Canadian community at an Etobicoke church on Friday.
-
Parry Sound-Muskoka MP works toward bid for federal Conservative leadershipParry Sound-Muskoka MP Scott Aitchison confirmed to CTV News he is working towards a bid for Conservative party leadership.
-
New pilot project connects rural students with rapid mental health supportA new pilot project between the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) is connecting students in rural southeast Saskatchewan with expedited mental health support.
-
Ontario on track to lift mask mandate by end of March: officialsIt’s likely become a part of your everyday routine over the past two years, but wearing a mask may no longer be mandatory by the end of the month.
-
Ontario puts $2.5 million toward Sudbury recovery servicesSudbury's Monarch Recovery Services is receiving $2.5 million in provincial funding to help expand its addiction recovery services.
-
Saint John city crews tackle treacherous pothole seasonSaint John city crews have been on pothole patrol the past few weeks as this winter’s freeze-thaw cycle wreaks havoc on the roads.
-
Simcoe Muskoka's largest COVID-19 outbreak officially endsThe COVID-19 outbreak at Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene is officially over after six weeks.
-
Kingston, Ont. man accused of assaulting stepmother after being asked to clean the dishesPolice in Kingston, Ont. say a 19-year-old man is facing charges for assaulting his stepmother after being asked to clean the dishes.
-
St. John Ambulance is spreading awareness and destigmatizing the addictions crisisA new program facilitated by St. John Ambulance aims to destigmatize drug use and educate community members about addictions issues.