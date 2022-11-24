Inquest will be held into death of Vancouver police officer who died by suicide

An inquest will be held to determine the details surrounding the suicide of a Vancouver police officer nearly four years ago.

A statement issued by the BC Coroners Service Thursday says the inquest into the death of Const. Nicole Chan will take place in January 2023.

The Vancouver Police Department reported the 30-year-old's death to the BC Coroners Service on Jan. 27, 2019.

The chief coroner has the power to hold an inquest if she believes "the public has an interest in being informed of the circumstances surrounding the death."

A jury will hear evidence from witnesses and then will have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances in the future.

The inquest comes just months after Chan's family brought forward a lawsuit against the VPD, alleging Chan endured sexual assault and exploitation enabled by an "unsafe workplace culture and insufficient policies and procedures," court documents show.

Chan took her own life after struggling with mental health issues, which the lawsuit alleges were compounded by her relationships with two superior officers, as well as the force's handling of an investigation into those relationships.

Sgt. Greg McCullough and Sgt. David Van Patten, the two senior officers with whom Chan had relationships with at different times during her 10-year tenure with the VPD, are also named in the lawsuit. Both of these officers have since left the VPD. McCullough resigned while Van Patten was dismissed.

The inquest will begin at the Burnaby Coroners' Court on Jan. 23, 2023.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Lisa Steacy