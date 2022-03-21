Inquiry investigating why former soldier killed himself and his family resumes in N.S.

The Nova Scotia inquiry investigating why a former soldier killed himself and his family in 2017 resumes today in the Port Hawkesbury, N.S., courthouse.

On Jan. 3, 2017, Afghanistan war veteran Lionel Desmond legally bought a semi-automatic rifle, dressed in camouflage clothing and fatally shot his wife, Shanna; their 10-year-old daughter, Aaliyah; and his mother, Brenda, in the family's home in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S.

The provincial fatality inquiry, which started hearings in January 2020, has had to deal with delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hearings will be held today and tomorrow, and the inquiry is expected to wrap up with a final report this fall.