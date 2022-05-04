Insecure load on transport leaves trail of destruction along Highway 11
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
The driver of a commercial motor vehicle near Hearst is facing charges after road signs and a camper trailer were damaged Wednesday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police responded to the call on Highway 11, and found a trail of damage left behind by the transport.
"The CMV had an insecure load, which resulted in striking numerous highway signs, as well as a camper trailer," police said.
The driver has been charged with having an insecure load, careless driving and failing to report damage to property on the highway.
"OPP would like to remind motorists that driving with an insecure load is very dangerous and in this incident we were very lucky no one hurt," police said.
-
Halifax excited to host World Junior Hockey ChampionshipDowntown Halifax Business Commission CEO, Paul MacKinnon, says the timing is perfect for the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship to be coming back to the Maritimes.
-
Strong winds may have caused motorcycle to collide with semi on highway: RCMPA 64-year-old Manitoba man is in critical condition after police say a motorcycle collided with a semi-truck on the highway.
-
Ottawa police believe there may be other victims after school bus driver convicted of sexual assaultOttawa police say investigators believe there may be other victims after a school bus driver in the Ottawa area was convicted of several counts of sexual assault.
-
Calgarians question $600 trespassing fine for walking beside Edworthy Park train tracksSeveral Calgarians are expressing concern and calling for better transparency from law enforcement after receiving hefty trespassing tickets for walking alongside Canadian Pacific Railway train tracks in Edworthy Park.
-
West Coast Trail hiker airlifted to hospital in Victoria with serious injuriesA hiker was airlifted to hospital in Victoria on Tuesday after suffering serious injuries on the West Coast Trail.
-
Firecracker-throwing man wanted by Orillia OPPPolice are looking to identify an electric scooter-riding man accused of throwing fireworks at pedestrians in Orillia.
-
What was behind the steam and loud noise coming from a downtown Winnipeg buildingIf you spent time in the Memorial Park area this week, you may have heard or seen something out of the ordinary coming from a government building.
-
What to do this weekend: Events, Mother's Day and a recommendation from Josh ClassenWe’re finally out of winter and things are looking…well, not sunny and hot, exactly, but it’s still going to be a great weekend to get out there and enjoy our city. Not sure what to do? Here are a few ideas to get you started.
-