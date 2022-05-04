Insecure load on transport leaves trail of destruction along Highway 11

The driver of a commercial motor vehicle near Hearst is facing charges after road signs and a camper trailer were damaged Wednesday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the call on Highway 11, and found a trail of damage left behind by the transport.

"The CMV had an insecure load, which resulted in striking numerous highway signs, as well as a camper trailer," police said.

The driver has been charged with having an insecure load, careless driving and failing to report damage to property on the highway.

"OPP would like to remind motorists that driving with an insecure load is very dangerous and in this incident we were very lucky no one hurt," police said.