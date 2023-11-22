Inside lanes along Whoop-Up Drive to close for electrical work Thursday

Lethbridge commuters who use Whoop Up Drive may face a few traffic obstacles Thursday.

The city posted a note on social media Wednesday saying the eastbound and westbound inside lanes will be closed east of the Scenic Drive overpass, for electrical work starting at 9 a.m.

The city anticipates the work will take about six hours to complete.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution and follow posted speed limits.

