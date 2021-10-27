Inside the new downtown Calgary hotel inspired by Oscar Wilde

The builders of a new luxury boutique hotel in downtown Calgary say the location will draw inspiration from author, playwright and poet Oscar Wilde.

Located in the 500 block of Fifth Avenue S.W., The Dorian is a dual-brand Marriott property and the first new hotel to be built in downtown Calgary in over a decade.

The lower floors of the hotel will be part of the Courtyard by Marriott brand, while the upper floods will be part of the Marriott Autograph Collection.

Builder PBA Group of Companies says the 27-floor hotel will have design elements inspired by the "whimsical nature" of Wilde's novel The Picture of Doran Grey.

"My family lived in England for a number of year. My sister – who jointly owns PBA – still lives in England," said Patricia Phillips, CEO of PBA Land and Development.

"We wanted to do a tribute, a nod to our connection to England, but also to tie in a dedication to our father – who is a very progressive, whimsical, fashion-forward, Joie de vivre character -- so Oscar Wilde came to mind.

"It's taken us two years to actually build this hotel. It will be open in June."

The 310-room hotel will also feature a resto-lounge on the 27th floor.

"We wanted to elevate the food and beverage experience and have it on the 27th floor," Phillips said. "There's nothing like it in Calgary. We have an outdoor south-facing deck which people can experience."

"We are going to collaborate with local distilleries, and there will be a bar cart in each room that will have our own gin label – which is a tribute to Brittan."

The hotel will also have a conference facility that can house about 400 people.

"We want our guests to experience what Calgary's all about – the world-class city that we believe it is – through the eyes of The Dorian.

Phillips said the hotel plans to hire some 150 people before they open.