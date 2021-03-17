Provincial offences officers are conducting follow-up visits to Eastern Ontario businesses this week to make sure businesses are following workplace safety rules during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eleven occupational health and safety orders and 36 formal warnings for violations were issued during the initial blitz the weekend of Feb. 25 to 27.

The Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development says inspectors found 67 per cent of the 174 businesses visited were in compliance with public health requirements under the Reopening Ontario Act. The ministry tells CTV News Ottawa 76 per cent of the 174 businesses visited were small businesses, with 25 employees or fewer.

Eleven occupational health and safety orders and 36 formal warnings were issued during the blitz at the end of February.

Three of the most common violations were businesses not actively screening everyone who works on site before they entered, businesses not having a COVID-19 workplace safety plan and people not wearing masks.

Officers also issued six tickets during the blitz in Eastern Ontario, including two to workers not wearing masks and two to patrons not wearing masks.

A team of provincial offences officers will conduct follow-up visits to certain businesses where violations were found in the coming weeks.

"We have been working diligently with local business owners and operators to ensure they are aware of the role they play in maintaining public health measures and ultimately protecting the public," said Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Eastern Ontario Medical Officer of Health. "When employees and employers work together to stop the spread of COVID-19, they are doing their part to support the local economy and their community."

A statement from the office of Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton said results to date have shown that the majority of businesses are doing the right things and those that need help can be coached into compliance without penalties.