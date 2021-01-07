A Metro Vancouver mayor says she was inspired by the attempts of a city thousands of kilometres away to spread some cheer past the holiday season.

Linda Buchanan, mayor of the City of North Vancouver, posted on Twitter that she'd seen a story about Kitchener, Ont., on CTV News.

The mayor of Kitchener is asking residents to keep up their Christmas lights and other holiday displays until the end of the month to "brighten up our neighbourhoods" during a COVID-19-related shutdown in Ontario.

The nearby municipalities of Guelph, North Dumfries, Waterloo and Wilmot Township are also taking part.

Tagging the city's mayor in her post, Buchanan wrote, "Just watched this news clip (Berry Vrbanovic) – great idea!"

She said the holiday displays will remain up in her city until the end of January, and that she encouraged residents of North Vancouver to "join our Canadian neighbours in Kitchener" by doing the same with their lights at home.

"Let's keep our spirits bright from coast to coast," she wrote.

She called on the mayors of Langley and Port Coquitlam to consider sending similar messages to constituents.

