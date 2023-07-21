Inspiring LaSalle's future: 13-year-old shines with 'In The Spotlight' web series

A 13-year-old LaSalle resident has started up a web series highlighting the good things local youth are up to, after he said his generation got a bad rap.

“Every day I go on social media and I always see a post or two about how kids are entitled nowadays,” said Angelo Lucier, creator of the series.

“Every kid in any generation had to deal with this kind of backlash, so I created In The Spotlight to showcase the little things that kids are doing every day.”

He uploaded his first episode last weekend, highlighting the teenage captain of a hockey team – saying he plans to highlight everything from athletic accomplishment to artistic prowess and all things in between.

Focused on his community of LaSalle, Lucier’s accepting nominations through his In The Spotlight social media pages – platforms he says have exacerbated the issues youth today are confronting.

“People try to focus on the bad things that are going on in the community and just don’t appreciate the little things that we’re trying to do in LaSalle,” he said.

Not that Lucier himself has much time to spend on such apps.

The teen keeps very busy – having graduated Assumption Middle School with honours and as class valedictorian in the spring, he’s heading to high school in September.

At just 13, he already works a part-time job at the local driving range, he plays soccer, basketball and baseball and he’s spearheaded an annual charitable campaign to raise money for local Indigenous groups.

“I just tell myself that it’s all going to be worth it,” said Lucier.

“All this hard work that I put into school and extracurricular activities are all going to benefit me.

“Even the lessons, not even the work itself. The lessons of hard work and discipline will definitely benefit me when I’m older,” he said.

He credits his parents for his positive attitude and determination – though mom and dad say they’re just trying to keep up with him.

“My wife and I try to model that behaviour, but he’s kind of taken that to the next level,” says David Lucier, Angelo’s father.

“We’re super proud. Couldn’t be more excited to see what comes from this and what his future holds.”

What does his future hold? Angelo’s still only 13, so he hasn’t quite settled on a path – but says he might like to be a sports reporter one day.

To his peers, he says keep up the good work.

“Just keep going,” Lucier said.

“I almost gave up my aspirations of doing good in the community a few times. Failure always is the key to success.

“Like my grandmother always tells me, if at first you do not succeed try, try again,” he said.

If you know a youth in LaSalle that would be a good fit for Lucier’s In The Spotlight series, you can reach him at inthespotlightlasalle@gmail.com.