Inspiring Leadership Forum held at U of R for International Women's Day
The University of Regina’s Inspiring Leadership Forum took place on Wednesday.
The annual event brings in internationally renowned women, providing motivational stories on International Women’s Day.
Former federal minister of justice and Attorney General, Jody Wilson-Reybould, Lyse Doucet, a Canadian journalist working for the BBC, and corporate CEO Lisa Nichols, were the keynote speakers for this year’s event.
“International Women’s Day, of course, is to celebrate the achievements of women but also to make how far we’ve come and how far we have to go,” said Wilson-Raybould.
This year’s theme was ‘Born to Transform,’ which was meant to celebrate a capacity for change, both individually and as a collective.
“I tried to bring stories from remarkable women in Afghanistan, in Ukraine, and how the lives of women in places we’ve seen and cultures which seem so far away were connected in a way to Saskatchewan,” said Doucet.
Next year’s Inspiring Leadership Forum is scheduled for March 27 and will feature Lisa LaFlamme, Masih Alinejad, and Silvia Vasquez-Lavado as the keynote speakers.
- With files from CTV News Regina's Katy Syrota
