Instability across southern Alberta today

Another storm day is upon us! Is this the one that Calgary gets to experience? That's up to Mother Nature.

Westerly wind aloft has been dragging moisture off the Pacific for over a day now, and the British Columbia interior was inundated yesterday. For our part, spotty showers persisted yesterday, but didn't amount to any instability. That changes today.

Our instability pattern today matches earlier in the week. We can track convective available potential energy (CAPE, or, if you prefer, "storm food") to levels that largely match Tuesday; if a storm is able to develop, it will be a brief, non-severe event.

After that, warm air advection is the predominant element in our forecast, driven by a large high off the coast of Oregon:

It's large enough to stick around for a while, and our warmth will be punctuated by the minute ridge through B.C. Eventually, an Alaskan low will take back over, drive in some precipitation, and cool us off, but that's positioned on the other side of the weekend, and every day so far this week, the drop-off has been pushed further and further away.

Your five-day forecast:

Today:

Mainly cloudy, evening shower/thundershower potential

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: another chance of showers/thundershowers, low 7 C

Friday:

AM shower potential, then mainly sunny

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: some cloud, low 8 C

Saturday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 10 C

Sunday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 10 C

Monday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 10 C

While tomorrow will again likely involve photographs of anvil clouds, plenty of intrepid Alberta photogs got out yesterday and snapped some beautiful shots.

Gord in Okotoks found a pleasant moment:

Garry stopped off along the skyline road west of Granum for this one:

And Duane took a trip to Sheep River Falls west of Turner Valley:

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me: Kevin Stanfield , OR you can just tweet at me!