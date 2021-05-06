Instagram experiencing 'global technical issue' of disappearing stories

Instagram is experiencing a global issue with users uploading and viewing stories following reports that stories were mysteriously disappearing from users’ feeds.

A number of users from various countries took to other social media platforms on Thursday to report that their stories had vanished from the popular social media app.

“We know that some people are experiencing issues uploading and viewing stories,” an official Instagram account tweeted Thursday afternoon. “This is a widespread global technical issue not related to any particular topic and we’re fixing it right now. We’ll provide an update as soon as we can.”

Instagram Stories are images and videos on the app that typically disappear after 24 hours.

