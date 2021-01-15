A search and rescue operation in B.C. resumed Friday morning as crews look for a hiker lost on the Howe Sound Crest Trail in Cypress Provincial Park.

North Shore Rescue issued an appeal for information, asking hikers who may have seen 21-year-old Nikki on the trail to contact West Vancouver police so they can pinpoint her last known location. They did not provide her last name.

“The subject is a female from Toronto who is an Instagram influencer. She’s been posting about her hike and she posted pictures at the top of St. Mark’s,” said Allan McMordie, a search manager for North Shore Rescue.

McMordie says she posted a photo at the top of the summit and called her boyfriend about an hour later.

“She had phoned her boyfriend in Ontario and said she was in a steep area and lost. Then the phone connection was dropped and we haven’t been able to reach the phone since,” he explained.

Search and rescue teams were deployed both on the ground and from the air.

Two helicopters searched the area, one even equipped with night vision goggles.

“It’s not been very good conditions up there through the evening, through the night. High winds, freezing rain,” McMordie told CTV News.

After hours of scouring the trails nearby, the search had to be called off around 2 a.m.

McMordie believes they may have found her before sundown had she called 911 instead of her boyfriend.

“We do encounter that fairly frequently where people who get lost, or are in trouble, their first phone call is to a family member and they use up their cell phone batteries texting and talking to friends and family instead of phoning 911 and getting us going faster.”

He said that also would have given them her coordinates.

NSR says the woman had a small backpack and a black winter coat, but was not fully equipped to spend the night on the mountain. She also had white snowshoes.

Rescuers are concerned she may be hypothermic.

“She had some light hiking boots. We believe she had some micro spikes for those boots also, so she’s moderately prepared.”

McMordie says the number of calls related to hikers hoping to capture the perfect shot for Instagram is alarming.

“Doesn’t really matter how many photos they take, but sure would be nice if they went equipped and prepared. But some people, they’ll see somebody who went up with all the proper gear and equipment and all the trail knowledge and have a fabulous picture,” he said.

Their lack of experience often leads them to trails that are too difficult for them to complete.

McMordie says the woman is an avid outdoor adventurer, but likely lacks experience on B.C. mountains.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Vancouver police at 604-925-7300.