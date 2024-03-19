Installing bee pollinators on OC Transpo bus shelters isn't feasible, staff say

The city of Ottawa is swatting down the idea of installing pollinators on OC Transpo bus shelters, saying new sloped roofs on the structures would not be suitable for a bee habitat.

Barrhaven West Coun. David Hill asked staff whether the city has explored installing pollinators on city infrastructure, including bus shelters, as part of a Pollinator Bus Shelter Pilot project. Hill notes both Kemptville and Lanark County have installed pollinators on city infrastructure.

In response to the inquiry as part of the environment and climate change committee meeting agenda, staff say with OC Transpo phasing out flat-roofed bus shelters, the new sloped roof shelters "would be unsuitable for a green roof."

Staff add the "benefits of adding pollinator habitat to bus shelters would be minimal," noting the city has recently approved changes to the Use and Care of Roads Bylaw to enable residents to plant within the right-of-way along the road.

"Even in the most urban neighbourhoods, planter boxes and street trees provide opportunities for pollinator foraging," staff say.

"We continue to promote the use of native plants in public and private landscaping projects, in large part due to their value to pollinators. We do not believe that installing green roofs on bus shelters would significantly improve pollinator habitat in Ottawa."

If council wanted staff to explore a Pollinator Bus Shelter Pilot project, staff say the city would need to purchase new shelters outside of the ongoing shelter-replacement program. The report says a curved-roof shelter costs $12,000, and a curved-roof shelter to accommodate a green roof would increase the cost due to necessary customization.

"Staff would have to identify appropriate bus shelter designs to ensure they are compliant with the accessibility standards while providing the necessary features to accommodate a green roof, as well as to ensure a safe environment for customers," staff say.

"This would necessitate purchasing shelter(s) outside the current scope and design of the ongoing shelter-replacement program. This could increase the cost of the shelter (per-shelter basis) and the long-term maintenance. Additionally, installing a green roof on a shelter would likely reduce the lifespan and require additional lifecycle maintenance."

Last year, council approved changes to the Use and Care of Roads Bylaw to encourage naturalization and pollinator gardens on the property abutting a homeowners property.