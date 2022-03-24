'Instead of saving soccer balls, he's trying to save lives': Fundraiser for former Guelph soccer player
The Guelph community is holding a fundraiser Thursday night to show its support for Ukraine and a local soccer player who has traded in his cleats for combat boots.
Hundreds are expected to attend the fundraiser at the Italian Canadian Club on Ferguson Street.
There will be food, raffles, live music and a silent auction.
Proceeds from the event will be used to help with various aid efforts in Ukraine.
It will also support Svyatik Artemenko, the goaltender for Guelph United F.C., who is fighting for his home country.
"He was league MVP, he was outstanding for us all season long," said Keith Mason, the general manager of Guelph United F.C. "He was one of our leaders of the team. It's hard to think that at the end of January he was here in Guelph and now he's on the frontlines to fight the Russians. He went over there because he had the opportunity to play pro, and play for a team in Odesa, and two days later Russia invaded. Now he's got his military gear. So instead of saving soccer balls he's trying to save lives."
Tickets for the fundraiser are still available and the event runs until 10 p.m.
-
Draisaitl scores twice, Edmonton Oilers roll to 5-2 win over San Jose SharksLeon Draisaitl scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game losing skid with a 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.
-
Repeat offender arrested in Bashaw as police seize loaded gun, ammunitionA repeat offender faces multiple charges after being arrested by Bashaw RCMP Tuesday.
-
'Everyone deserves to be seen on stage': Local production fights inaccessibility with artAfter years of being told to fit into the theatre space, an Edmonton actor is making the space fit her unique story.
-
Restaurant fire causes tower of smoke in downtown VancouverA serious-looking fire at a Japanese restaurant in downtown Vancouver Thursday evening turned out to be less intense than it appeared from afar.
-
Peer mental health support returns to in person meetingsThe Northern Initiative for Social Action (NISA) says being able to meet in person for peer-to-peer support has brightened many people's lives.
-
‘I’m really proud of our team:’ Sask. gymnast returns from international competitionA Saskatoon gymnast has returned home after competing with Team Canada in Germany.
-
Controversial yet iconic: Calgary's Peace Bridge marks 10 yearsIn the 10 years since the first Calgarians walked across the Peace Bridge over the Bow River between Eau Claire and Memorial Drive, the former lightning rod for controversy has become a centre piece of the Calgary skyline.
-
Ontario announces funding for Cochrane and Iroquois FallsGreg Rickford, the Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry travelled to Cochrane and Iroquois Falls on Thursday to make a few funding announcements.
-
Mural for Ukraine that was defaced then re-painted gets covered up by construction companyA Burnaby, B.C., artist is getting ready to paint a third mural in support of Ukraine, after his first was defaced by supporters of Russia and his second was painted over by a construction company.