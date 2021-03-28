Instruments stolen from Vancouver band Rare Americans' home studio while they slept

A Vancouver rock band is speaking out after its irreplaceable instruments were stolen along with a trove of unreleased music.

The band, Rare Americans, is fronted by brothers James and Jared Priestner, who say they have filed a police report for $10,000 worth of stolen items.

“(It was) very violating, and now we have no idea who did it,” said James.

The items were taken on Wednesday night, while James and his girlfriend were asleep in their home in Gastown. But it wasn’t until Friday, when the band got together in James’ basement studio, that they noticed several things were missing.

“My guitarist Lubo (Ivan) was like, ‘Have you seen my guitars or my pedal board?’” said James.

Three guitars, a pedal, lights, a keyboard and a hard drive were gone. For Ivan, the gear is sentimental.

“I’m very sentimental with my gear,” he said. “Yeah, you can get another guitar, but my daughter put her stickers on that guitar, which was kind of nice, you know?”

Exactly how the thief got in is a bit of a mystery. There’s no sign of forced entry into the music studio, James said. But his front door does have a keypad entry.

“Obviously, we’re changing the codes,” he said.

“I don’t have a huge alarm system. I don’t have cameras. So, when I go to bed tonight, it just feels weird.”



Huge bummer. Someone broke into our studio and stole some of our gear. If you’re in #vancouver keep an eye out for some stuff. Check our Insta stories to see what was taken and share our posts pic.twitter.com/TgF5OVan0v

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Travis Prasad