'Insulting and demeaning': Police union slams task force recommendations on policing

The president of the Edmonton Police Association has penned a damning letter accusing a task force directed to help improve EPS of being biased themselves.

The letter states that while the task force declared decisions should be made based on evidence, it did not follow its own advice.

The EPA said the group "used its own anti-police biases and stereotypes to attack the women and men of this police service who dedicate their careers to serving the people of Edmonton."

The letter also states the task force alleges racism is baked in to the EPS when the force is made up of "a diverse group of people from a variety of races, cultural backgrounds, and sexual orientations."

It comes following the release of a 59-page report by the Community Safety and Well-Being Task Force.

Among the 14 recommendations the report made were creating a communal dispatch centre for emergency crews, enhancing recruitment and training programs to encourage diversity and anti-racist organizational structures as well as freezing funding over the next five years.

The task force was formed in November and is made up of Edmontonians with diverse backgrounds who have dealt with discrimination in the past.

On Tuesday, city council voted unanimously in favour of having city administration work with police to develop a strategy for implementing the recommendations.

Edmonton Police Association letter by CTV News Edmonton on Scribd