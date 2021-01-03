Outrage continued to pour in over the decisions of at least eight UCP MLAs and a number of staffers to travel plans despite advice from both provincial and federal government's not to.

Some have called for Premier Jason Kenney to step down, the hashtag #ResignKenney trending on Twitter over the weekend.

My husband: If I were a UCP MLA who vacationed in Hawaii for Christmas, I'd be embarrassed to come back.



My kid: That's because you have the capacity feel shame, Daddy.#ResignKenney #FireTheUCP #ableg #cdnpoli #yyc #yeg #covid19AB

To Do List:

- take down decorations

- put away Christmas tree

- tweet #ResignKenney

#ResignKenney #AbLeg #abpoli #Alberta #albertans #yyc #calgary #yeg #yqu pic.twitter.com/vHVXcDifdc

Others used the hashtag as an opportunity to recall a broken promise the UCP during the last provincial election to implement a process to fire MLAs who had lost the trust of their constituents.

Can we have this yet. I know a few that should be fired but since your not a leader @jkenney then you to should be fired #ResignKenney #Alberta https://t.co/WIotwLZeEI

KENNEY'S CONFERENCE 'INSULTING': FORMER MLA

Scott Cyr, who was elected to Bonnyville-Cold Lake under Alberta's Wildrose Party in 2015, said Kenney's apology on Friday rung hollow with many Albertans.

"The premier's office is saying that they didn't know. This is insulting for everybody," he told CTV News in an interview Sunday.

He also said politician's should understand that Albertans watch their conduct closely, especially when it comes to travel.

"Even in the Opposition, you were very careful when you were travelling, especially when you left the country," he said.

Cyr believes the premier is quickly losing support for saying that none of his government members or party staff who went against government advice will be disciplined.

He also says he is in the same boat as many Albertans who feel they've been cheated by supporting the UCP in the last election.

"I'm seeing right now people who are saying, 'I don't know where I'm going to vote in the next election or if I'm going to vote next election,'" he said.

"I put my faith in Kenney like most Albertans and I'm very concerned to see that trust may have been misplaced."

Here's my newest tune 'Allard Family Tradition' Thanks to #HankJr for the tune & to @TracyAllardUCP for the title.

What can you do when you're mad at your government? I'm a songwriter, so I wrote a tune. #AbLeg #MLARecall #ProtestSong



https://t.co/q3xls6yQYy via @YouTube