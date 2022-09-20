Insurance rates rising by as much as 12% as traffic return to pre-pandemic levels

During the pandemic many insurance companies cut premiums or offered rebates, but now that traffic is returning to pre-pandemic levels, some insurance companies are raising their rates.

“We have seen a few companies do these increases and I’m sure there will be more to follow," said Tanisha Kishan, insurance expert with Ratesdotca.

According to the website, which allows consumers to shop around for insurance coverage, some companies have increased their rates between one and 12 per cent, approved by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA).

Ratesdotca found that Pafco Insurance company increased its rates by 5 per cent, while Zenith Insurance Company increased its rates by 10.37 per cent.

Other companies kept rate increases to one to two per cent, but Kishan said drivers should expect to see some kind of increase moving forward.

“I would say it wouldn't be uncommon for consumers to get their renewal and see they are going to get some kind of mid-single digit increase," said Kishan.

During the pandemic some insurance companies cut their premiums or offered rebates because they were saving so much money, but now accidents are happening at a similar level to before the pandemic.

Kishan said that with inflation vehicles are more expensive to fix, parts are hard to find and there is a waiting list if you need to replace an accident vehicle.

At a collision reporting centre in Scarborough today a tow truck driver who goes by the name Shuggie said that he has noticed a lot more traffic and accidents on the roads recently.

“Ever since the city opened up again, it's been really crazy. There has been a lot more traffic and more accidents too. Everybody seems to be in a rush,” said Shuggie.

Wynton Gregoire said he was at the collision reporting centre because his car had just been written off in an accident.

“I had stopped at a red light, braked in time and everything was ok and then six seconds later someone ran into me at full speed and wrecked my car,” said Gregoire.

William Harten was also there because some had caused a fender bender on his new Mercedes sports car which was only one month old.

“I couldn’t believe it happened. It was a nightmare. I was polite with the driver, but inside I was dying," said Harten as he looked at his banged up car.

Not everyone will see a major increase on their next renewal, but if you find your insurance premiums have gone up substantially it may be time to look around and see if you can find a better deal somewhere else.