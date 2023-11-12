iHeartRadio

Integram members reach tentative agreement


Integram seating plant workers on the picket line after voting 99 per cent in favour of strike action in Lakeshore, Ont. on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

It was announced Sunday evening that all Integram foam employees are to report to work beginning Monday, November 13.

In October, roughly 900 workers at the seating plant in Lakeshore voted 99 per cent in favour of strike action. They went on strike as of November 8.

Unifor posted on X at the Assembly/Materials departments skeleton crews are also reporting to work on the 13th.

At the time, Cassidy said wages, pensions and benefits were the top three issues going into talks.

