Integrity probe launched in Warwick Township, mayor under scrutiny for handling of blockade protest on Hwy 402

A motion to request an integrity commissioner investigation passed during a Feb. 17 special council meeting in Warwick Township.

The recent Convoy blockade on Highway 402, and Mayor Jackie Rombouts’ perceived lack of desire to denounce the action, started a heated debate.

“I find it appalling what I've seen I'm, I'm embarrassed.” says Councillor Todd White as he called for the probe “And I've had a number of community members also address me and say, you know, I'm embarrassed to say I'm from Warwick.

White, a 12 year veteran councillor took issue with photos of Rombouts that surfaced from the Ottawa Protest, and her refusal to denounce the convoy while it had shut down a portion of the 402 in Warwick.

“In my opinion, denouncing half of the population in Canada is not the way to go. We as a council...” Rombouts began before being cut off by White.

“We denounced, excuse me mayor, we denounced the illegal actions. I did not denounce people in the community. I denounced the actions of those individuals that were illegal.”

Rombouts defended her actions and denied she did anything to support or spur on the protest.

“I don't feel that I have done anything wrong. I've asked for empathy and sympathy for both sides of the issue,” she said.

This is the second time an integrity probe has focused on the mayor who has made her views on the vaccine mandates and passport quite public.

The township released a statement of clarification in September that they mayor’s views did not reflect the township or council

“The question here is whether the mayor went outside the line of her job.” Councillor Wayne Morris says. “We have the integrity commissioner beside that, as far as I'm concerned, let him make the decision. If the mayor has done something wrong, the consequences will follow.”

All four councillors voted in favour of the motion. No date for when the probe will be completed has been announced.

Rombouts and White did not respond to a request for an interview.