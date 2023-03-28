'Intense burst of snow' expected to hit Toronto area Wednesday

Spring may have arrived, but Toronto isn't quite done with winter weather yet.

According to Environment Canada, Toronto could see a total snowfall of up to 2 cm Wednesday.

The morning is forecast to see a bit of sun, before getting cloudier around 12 p.m., the agency says. By the afternoon, rain showers will turn to, at times heavy, flurries, it added.

“We looking at a squall line that's going to swing through, [and] some lake effect snow could impact communities after that,” CTV News Toronto’s weather specialist Lyndsay Morrison said Tuesday evening.

Amidst the "intense burst of snow," Morrison warned Torontonians of reduced visibility, strong winds, and plummeting temperatures on Wednesday afternoon going into the evening.

Heads up on some active weather tomorrow! After a nice start to the day, a sharp front looks to bring us some rain and then a quick, but intense burst of snow. Watch for reduced visibility, very strong winds and, eventually, plummeting temperatures. More now on @CTVToronto pic.twitter.com/oWIojy1uB7

Environment Canada encouraged drivers to check conditions before hitting the road tomorrow, and to take it slow.

"Expect visibility to be suddenly reduced if driving," it said in a tweet posted Tuesday.

A sharp cold front will move through S #ONwx Wed afternoon, bringing gusty winds and a short burst of heavy showers & flurries with it. See our Sig Weather Outlook for Wed below ��. Expect visibility to be suddenly reduced if driving. Snow accums will be minimal. #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/mhrBmgmThV

The winter weather could also continue into Thursday and Friday, Morrison said.

“Not only do we have this brief but intense blast of winter coming tomorrow afternoon, but we have another round of active weather for Friday, and it looks like at the end of March it's going to be a soggy note,” she said.

On Thursday, Environment Canada is calling for more flurries and showers in the GTA. Friday is expected to see showers.