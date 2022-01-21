Intense cold in Ottawa and the valley expected to last until end of January

Those in Ottawa and the valley can expect the intense cold that has lingered over the region for much of January to continue until the end of the month, according to Environment Canada.

"We had no days below -20 prior to the first of January," says David Phillips, senior climatologist at Environment Canada. "And this month, we've had nine days where the temperature has fallen below -20."

Phillips says compared to all of last winter, the national capital region only saw five days total where the temperature dropped below -20C.

"We've had seven days already colder than the coldest moment of all of last winter," adds Phillips.

Between the intense cold that has frozen that region and this week's duping of snow, it feels as though the majority of winter has been packed into the last few weeks.

For Braydon Barr, who was setting up his ice fishing shelter on the Ottawa River Friday, this is the weather he's been waiting for.

"I actually don't find it that bad," says the 25-year-old Arnprior resident. "It was colder the last few Saturdays. It was like -30 the one morning we left."

Barr says the ice is in perfect condition, 12 to 13 inches thick where he set up camp, and planned to ice fish all afternoon Friday.

"Oh yeah, I don't mind being out in it, that's for sure," says Barr. "I actually prefer this over the warm summer to tell you the truth. Because I can dress for this but I can't dress for the summer."

In Renfrew, the recently opened skating oval at Ma-Te-Way Park was open, but only a couple skaters could be found braving the cold Friday afternoon.

"My mark is sort of maximum cold -12," says John Cooke, who turned out for a couple laps. "I might if I'm feeling brave go below that."

Cooke tells CTV News Ottawa he just purchased a new pair of skates for the first time in 20 years, and was eager to test them out.

"Well it's a beautiful day," remarked the Renfrew resident. "It's a little cold probably, more than -20 I'm sure. I might make a round or two but I probably won't make much more than that."

For those that enjoy the cold Canadian days, you are in luck, as it appears the frigid cold that has settled over the capital region will not be lifting any time soon.

"I think it's going to take another week or so," says Phillips. "I think our forecast for the rest of January is more of the same."