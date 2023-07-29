Intense thunderstorm destroys trees in Petawawa

The roar of chainsaws filled the neighbourhoods of Petawawa on Saturday as the cleanup gets underway following a thumping thunderstorm that made its way through Ottawa and the valley.

Despite much of Petawawa's community being filled with mature trees, dozens were brought down in the storm late Friday afternoon.

A majority of the damage could be seen along Laurentian Drive, Gutzman Road, and Mueller Crescent.

Residents like Pat Gallagher are thankful that all that came down were trees.

"Just in our two yards there's about 10 big trees down, and my fence in the back went too," Gallagher said.

He says the storm went out as fast as it came in, lasting only about 10 minutes.

"A lot of heavy wind and a lot of heavy rain. And it was like you couldn't see anything and the winds just seemed to come down from the heavens," Gallagher said.

While Ottawa Valley residents are becoming accustom to extreme weather events, Gallagher's Mueller Crescent neighbour Patti Smith says Friday's storm was ferocious.

"I usually come out to look, and I didn't realize it was as bad as it was until I couldn't see the neighbour's house across the street," Smith told CTV News Ottawa.

"I thought, OK, I've got to stop videotaping and go in the house."

Environment Canada says an investigation into the intensity of the storm is underway, with hail the size of tennis balls reported in some parts of eastern Ontario.

"I suspect based on the damage I saw that there was there were gusts to 90 or possibly 100 kilometres an hour with this storm," meteorologist Ryan Rozinskis said.

Rozinskis adds that "hints of rotation" were observed in the storm, which triggered the tornado warnings.

He says there is a possibility that microbursts hit the region.

"I would expect one did happen over Ottawa, if not other places as well."