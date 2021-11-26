Interaction with homeless man in Sudbury sparks 9-year old into action

A Sudbury youth who said he was touched by an interaction with a homeless man is doing his part to make a difference.

In just over two weeks, he’s raised more than $2,500 to help Independent Living Sudbury with its initiatives to assist the homeless.

Larsen Therrien volunteers to make sandwiches at Independent Living Sudbury.

He recently met a homeless man and said that sparked him to want to help.

“We were coming out of a Sudbury Wolves game and I saw a homeless person, and I asked my mom for $5 and she said yes, and I gave it to him,” said Larsen.

HIs mother said Larson has always had a really big heart.

“There were tears till about you know, all our way home, and it wasn’t till a couple of days after that he came to me and said ‘you know mom I want to start a charity,’ said Pamela Therrien. “I want to help, I would like to help men like we saw on the street the other day.”

Larsen has encouraged people to donate to Independent Living Sudbury Manitoulin through an online portal CanadaHelps.org.

“It’s important because I want to help them eat, stay warm,” said Larsen.

The centre has a wall that reads “Feed the Folks” on Durham Street providing free food and clothing among some of the initiatives to help the homeless.

“Larsen is an amazing person. His heart has touched many. He is passionate about helping people in this community and I think it is really important that we support him,” said Rob DeMeglio, executive director of Independent Living Sudbury Manitoulin.

Family friend Andre Dumais agreed to match the first $1,000 Larson raised.

“Just to see that his passion really extended beyond a single moment in time is something I find very heartening,” said Dumais.

Larsen said he plans to keep encouraging people to donate to Independent Living and hopes one day everyone in Sudbury has a home.