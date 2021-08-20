Interactive: How Canadians voted in the past 7 federal elections
CTVNews.ca Producer
Phil Hahn
We're in our eighth federal election since 2000. The past seven have resulted in four Liberal and three Conservative governments.
Scroll through this map interactive, which tracks the outcome for each of the elections, giving you a breakdown of the number of seats each party won, who was elected prime minister, and the outcome of the popular vote for each election.
The map also shows how the electoral landscape changed throughout the writ periods, showing which party won each of the federal ridings for each election.
Map interactive by Esri Canada
-
Convicted impaired driver who killed friend in crash granted full paroleConvicted drunk driver Andrew Fallows has been granted full parole.
-
COVID-19 vaccinations not mandatory for staff at three Ottawa hospitalsThe Ottawa Hospital, Queensway-Carleton Hospital and Montfort Hospital are not making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for staff to work at the hospitals.
-
Live theatre returns to Prescott after two-year hiatusAfter two years of emptiness at the Kinsmen Amphitheatre in downtown Prescott, actors once again graced the gazebo stage on Wednesday evening.
-
Maritime wet weather may be reason behind increase in ticks this summer: researcherAfter Shannon Shields and her family went camping this summer, 10-year-old Karley began to display some alarming symptoms.
-
Overland flood warning issued for parts of southwest Manitoba, Interlake regionOverland flood warnings have been issued for parts of southwest and central Manitoba due to expected heavy rainfall in the coming days.
-
Convicted murderer Michael White’s daytime parole extendedA husband convicted of murdering his pregnant wife 16 years ago will see his daytime parole extended by six months.
-
Police searching for man who allegedly sexually assaulted 13-year-old girl in EtobicokeA man is wanted by police after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in north Etobicoke on Thursday.
-
Council approves cameras to catch red light runners in SudburyOfficials in Sudbury are moving forward with the proposal for cameras at intersections to catch drivers who run red lights.
-
Employee at Ottawa child care centre tests positive for COVID-19A city of Ottawa child care centre will be closed for up to the next 14 days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.