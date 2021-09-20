INTERACTIVE: Manitoba's federal election results as they happen

In Manitoba, there are 14 ridings up for grabs, including Brandon-Souris, Churchill-Keewatinook Aski, and Winnipeg Centre. More details on the ridings and their candidates can be found online.

A map of up-to-date election results can be found here.

Throughout the evening, CTV News Winnipeg will be providing live results, election analysis, as well as videos from the CTV News team. You can find all of that here.

Polls in Manitoba opened at 8:30 a.m. and will close at 8:30 p.m.