Interactive map: Drinking is now legal in these Metro Vancouver parks

With the weather warming up and COVID-19 restrictions still in place, Metro Vancouver residents might be wondering where they can safely and legally enjoy a drink outside.

Since the pandemic began, multiple Metro Vancouver cities have allowed alcohol consumption in specific green spaces and there are now more than 20 parks across the region where it's permitted.

While Port Coquitlam and the City of North Vancouver conducted pilot projects last year, they've since made those allowances permanent. Just this week, New Westminster finalized its own program and later this month, drinking in three Vancouver plazas will be permitted.

"There are a lot of people who live in multi-family housing and don't really have a lot of outdoor space available to them," New Westminster Coun. Patrick Johnstone told CTV News Vancouver ahead of that city's bylaw being passed.

"We're not going to have festivals this year like we usually do, we're not going to have our normal things that improve the quality of life of people living in a dense urban area, so I think it's just nice that people can use their outdoor spaces in better ways."

In the coming months, drinking in select Vancouver parks might also be permitted. Last year, the city's park board voted in favour of allowing drinking in 22 parks across the city, but it also needed approval from the B.C. government.

Then, late last month, the B.C. government introduced a bill that would allow the park board to choose where booze can be consumed legally. Once that happens, the park board would need to approve the project with a final vote.

Below is an interactive map with locations that allow drinking outdoors. Each location might have different rules, which are detailed on the map. Grey areas aren't permitted yet, but will be in the coming weeks.