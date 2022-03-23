Interactive map launched for Calgary Culture and Entertainment District construction projects

With several construction projects underway and more slated to begin around the Culture and Entertainment District near Stampede Park, a new interactive map has been created to help Calgarians better navigate the area.

A $500 million expansion is underway at the BMO Centre and the Victoria Park LRT station is being rebuilt, which includes a street level crossing at 17th Avenue S.E. to allow for safer and more direct access across the LRT tracks for pedestrians and cyclists.

Both those projects are slated for completion in 2024 and are considered anchors for the city's new Culture and Entertainment District.

Work will also begin on three other projects in the area this spring – the Green Line LRT’s Beltline and Downtown Utility Relocation Program, the SAM Centre and Stampede Trail.

The SAM Centre, located on the Youth Campus at Stampede Park, "will bring to life Calgary’s and southern Alberta’s story through immersive and engaging experiences," read a release from the city.

Construction-enabling work began in fall 2021 and ground on the new building will be broken this spring, expected to be complete in 2023.

Ground will also be broken this spring on the Beltline and Downtown Utility Relocation Program, along 11th Avenue and 12th Avenue S.E., which will allow for construction of the Green Line tunnel and stations.

A four-block stretch of Stampede Trail (Olympic Way) between 12th Avenue and 17th Avenue S.E. is also being built into "a vibrant, multi-modal retail and commercial corridor."

The interactive map lets users learn more about each of the projects and will be regularly updated to reflect construction activities and associated impacts.

“We know that construction of this nature can be disruptive, and we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding while we work to realize our shared vision for a vibrant, authentic, and connected Culture and Entertainment District,” said Calgary Municipal Lands Corporation president and CEO Kate Thompson.

“Our hope is that the C+E Access Map will serve as the primary source of information on district construction and will help Calgarians navigate the district while it’s in development.”