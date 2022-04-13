Interest rate hike might ease inflation, but not anytime soon, says Ivey professor

The Bank of Canada’s interest rate hike may ease inflationary pressure on the bank accounts of Londoners.

But Mike Moffatt, a professor at London, Ont.'s Ivey Business School, says don’t expect relief right away.

“We shouldn’t expect inflation to go down considerably until mid-2023,” he says.

That’s a long-time for all of us to wait for some price relief.

But, in short-order, the rate hike may especially hurt those of us looking to finance big-ticket items, including the biggest purchase many of us will make — a new home.

On that front, the president of the London St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR) says the housing market remains in overdrive. Randy Pawloski expects that to continue even though prices did “slowdown” in March.

“I don’t think that the rates are too significant for the masses, but it does shake consumer confidence a little bit,” he says.

It’s undoubtedly true for first-time home buyers, who are now forced to re-evaluate their maximum mortgage payment.

For some, Pawloski says, that means being priced out of the market, saying, “When confidence is lower, people are cautious. So, it is a tricky time right now.”

Meanwhile, Moffat concurs with other projections that interest rates will keep rising.

“The best forecast that I have seen has us topping out in the two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half range, over the next year or two. It doesn’t look like well go beyond that,” says Moffat.

Yet even with those rates, Pawloski sees a solid market, especially as prices here remain below the average across the country.

“When I looked, just a few days ago, I think we were $115,000 below the national average”, he says.

And given that fact, Pawloski is doubtful housing prices in London and the surrounding area will fall.

“Quite honestly, in my 25 years, I’ve never seen prices come down”, he concludes.