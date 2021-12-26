Interim injunction order extended at Arrowdale site in Brantford

An interim injunction order remains in effect at the the former Arrowdale Golf Course.

According to the City of Brantford, a judge has extended the order until Dec. 29 to allow more time for the defendants to "seek legal representation and to respond to the City's motion materials."

The Arrowdale property, listed as 282 Stanley Street, has been part of city property for almost a hundred years.

However, at the end of 2019, council voted to sell a majority of the 32-acre property. The plan was to use that money to build affordable housing units.

Two groups have been protesting the sale.

Know You City Inc., a citizen group, tried to take the city to court and applied for a judicial review of the sale. That case was later dismissed.

The second group, made up of Six Nations members, has been occupying the site since Oct. 9.

Both assert that the land belongs to the local Indigenous community.

In a release dated Dec. 24, the city said the ongoing protest is unlawful and unsafe.

"Safety is of particular concern given two recent acts of aggression inflicted on representatives of the City by individuals occupying the site that transpired on December 10th and 11th, 2021," they said in the release. "The public is reminded that without safe access to the site, the City is not currently in a position to inspect and/or maintain the lands and ensure suitability for safe public access at this time."

They added that any activities, including tobogganing, are prohibited at this time.

The injunction states that the defendants, and anyone with knowledge of the order, are not permitted on the former Arrowdale property.

The city did not release details about the alleged incidents on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11.