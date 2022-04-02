Interior health announces weekend emergency room closures in two communities

Two emergency rooms in B.C.’s Interior announced last-minute closures this weekend due to staffing shortages.

In Clearwater, the department at Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital will be closed from 5 a.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Tuesday. People seeking care are being told to go to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, which is about an hour and a half away by car. Clearwater has a population of around 2,500 people.

At Ashcroft Hospital, the emergency department and the Community Health Care Centre will be closed. This emergency room is normally open from 8 a.m to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Patients are being told to go to Kamloops or to the Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt.

Both closures are due to “unforeseen limited staffing availability,” according to statements from Interior Health posted Saturday.

On Friday, the health authority posted a bulletin saying it is “actively recruiting” health-care staff to work in Ashcroft. Community health workers, licensed practical nurses, emergency nurses, cleaners, and radiography technologists are all in demand.

“We are recruiting to fill vacancies in the beautiful community of Ashcroft and offering a variety of incentives such as relocation assistance and loan forgiveness programs to encourage rewarding careers in health-care,” said Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown in the statement.

Ashcroft Hospital’s emergency department’s hours were reduced in January as part of an overall reduction in services to cope with the pressure the Omicron wave of COVID-19 was putting on the province’s health-care system. Overnight operations were suspended in order to “stabilize daytime services,” Interior Health said at the time.

Ashcroft has a population of about 1,500.