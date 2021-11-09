Interlake man dead after vehicle collides with embankment on Manitoba highway

A man has died after his vehicle left a Manitoba highway and crashed early Sunday morning.

Arborg RCMP said they were called to the collision at about 1:40 a.m. on Highway 8, about eight kilometres north of Riverton, in the RM of Bifrost.

Mounties said a vehicle travelling south on the highway left the roadway and collided with an embankment. The 56-year-old Interlake man who was driving was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle.

Police, a forensic collision reconstructionist and the RCMP criminal collision investigation team are investigating.