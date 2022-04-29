International biking competition coming to Langford, B.C.

Langford is launching a new weekend bike festival this summer, which will include a qualifying tournament for the international Red Bull Pump Track World Championships.

The festival, dubbed Langford Bikefest, will run on July 2 and July 3, and include the qualifying tournament, a local bike race series, a kids education and games zone, food trucks and displays.

On both days, a section of the new Jordie Lunn Bike Park will be dedicated for kids as the 'iRide biking zone', where children aged three to 12 can learn new bike skills or try out cycling challenges and games.

Kids will also be able to borrow bikes and helmets for the weekend through Cycling BC.

CYCLING COMPETITIONS

On July 2, the bike park will be home to the fourth race of the Island Cup Enduro Series, a local competition.

The following day, on July 3, the UCI Red Bull Pump Track World Championships qualifier will take place at Jordie Lunn Bike Park, which has cyclists taking on timed races for a chance to win a free trip to Bogota, Chile, to participate in the Red Bull Pump Track World championships.

"With its unusual and unique design it's going to make for a technical, fast day of racing," reads the Red Bull website.

Similar qualifying events are taking place in the U.S., Germany, Sweden, Belgium, Spain and Italy, as well as in Langford this summer.

"The City of Langford is all about recreation and sport, and the new Langford Bikefest including the UCI Red Bull World Championships qualifier will showcase our world-class Jordie Lunn Bike Park and new trails to residents and visitors to Langford," said Stew Young, Mayor of Langford.