International Bridge Walk returns to the Sault

Stepping foot in two countries at the same time is not a common occurrence.

For participants in the 35th annual International Bridge Walk, it was one of many draws.

A couple from Florida took part in the walk for the first time and were floored by the experience.

"It was awesome, it really was. Just seeing everything (while) coming across,” said the couple.

“You're not zooming across in your car, you can actually stop and look and watch ... its also very cool just to say you've walked across here."

It's been four years since the walk took place in full, and Michigander Benjamin Garman said the more than five-hour drive to take part has been in his sights for some time.

"I heard about this bridge walk several years ago, so I've waited year after year for them to redo the event,” said Garman.

“I'm excited to be here."

Organized by the two chambers of commerce organizations and the Bridge Authority, roughly 1,000 people took part.

Rory Ring, the CEO for the Canadian Sault's chamber said that the event is "about bridging gaps" – pun unintended.

"Whether its cultural gaps, or language gaps, when you come together that sense of community is really going to come out."

Christopher Maltais from Goulais River, Ont. has done the walk on four other occasions.

He told CTV News there are many attractions to it in his mind, including getting to know those from across the border.

"You find out that maybe you have a lot more in common than you think,” he said.

“Canada, United States, two different countries but everyone's very similar."

Buses brought visiting Americans back stateside after the walk but many stayed to enjoy what the Canadian Sault has to offer.

Officials said this type of interest is how the event can benefit both communities in a financial sense.

"Tourism is the first step to economic development right? So if you've got business people who are experiencing the bridge walk and maybe they come to visit, they think 'wow, what a great place this would be to set up shop' and maybe create a business, or buy a business,” said Ring.

“You never know what opportunities can be created."

While previous walks have seen hundreds of additional participants, Ring said that it is the experience of the 1,000-plus people who came out for the 5-kilometre walk that really matters.