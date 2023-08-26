International Dog Day, is it time to adopt a pet?

Aug. 26 is International Dog Day – a time to honour all dogs regardless of breed or age.

Timmins and District Humane Society say they are an excellent place to celebrate the occasion if you happen to want a dog of your own.

Staff at the society told CTV News they have a full house of dogs looking for forever homes – their shelter usually houses 15-20 dogs but they currently have 30.

Staff said they recently had a huge intake of strays, emergency surrenders and two litters of puppies – adding a few of friendly and fun-loving dogs have been with them for many months.

According to the humane society the best way to adopt a dog is to fill out an application form, check out the animals on their website and then make an appointment.

Staff said they are eager to find people to take them home.

“We want our adoptions to be successful so we don’t hold anything back and that meet and greet is crucial to really making sure that it’s a good match," said Timmins and District Humane Society executive director Lynn Michaud.

"Most of the time there’s no issue; sometimes we’ll be the one to say like we don’t think this is gonna work but let’s find you an animal that will fit you."

Michaud said there are also many cats at the shelter in need of homes.