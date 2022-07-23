International Pinball wizards head to Sherwood Park for expo

Pinball fans of all ages were in Sherwood Park Saturday for the fifth-annual YegPin 2022 Pinball and Arcade Expo.

Organizer Scott Stinchcomde said pinball might seem like a blast from the past, but it remains a popular game with new machines still being made. He said that pinball is different from other arcade or video games because you can never beat a pinball machine.

“It’s going to be a different experience every time you play,” he said, adding that pinball machines are also evolving. Rather than just single shots, some newer games have added strategy elements that challenge players to complete shots in a certain order.

The expo features a mix of old and new, with the oldest of the 300 pinball machines available being made in 1953 – and all of them are free to play.

“No coins needed at all. You just pay the admission fee, and people get to live their youth or be nostalgic,” Stinchcomde said.

He adds that the expo is not just for nostalgia but also to get people excited about pinball and growing the community.

“We just keep growing and growing and expanding and just want to encourage people to come out and try pinball and see what it’s like,” he said.

For those who are already on their way to being pinball pros, there are youth and adult championships over the four-day event - including an international pinball tournament.

“There’s lots of pinball wizards here for sure,” Stinchcombe said. “We have some of the top players worldwide that fly in to compete at our event.”