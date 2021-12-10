International Plowing Match marks North Grenville site for 2022; puts out call for volunteers

A giant reveal Friday morning just outside Kemptville, Ont., as a large sign now sits on the site of the 2022 International Plowing Match (IPM).

"It's a big moment for us as we get to promote the match in the upcoming months," said IPM marketing coordinator Cassidy Reaney.

The IPM will run Sept. 20 to 24, on approximately 55 acres of farmland south of Kemptville on County Road 44.

The annual tradition is one of North America's largest outdoor agricultural and rural events that attracts between 80,000 and 100,000 people over five days.

In 2020 and 2021, the International Plowing Match was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers are hopeful they can get it in next fall.

"Having two years off was definitely sad, especially for Kawartha Lakes who put so much effort into their match," said Reaney. "We're excited to hopefully continue the tradition this year and hopefully we don't see any interruptions."

Reaney said now the call is out for the hundreds of volunteers they will need to put on the show.

"We're looking for approximately 800 to 1000 volunteers," she said. "We're needing volunteers to promote the match as we lead up, for trade shows and farm shows and such as well as members to help us set up the match during the match and after for teardown."

"There are lots of opportunities for everybody." she said.

The site will host a large tented city where visitors can learn about agricultural life and exhibitors can showcase their products for sale.

Plowing competitions will also take place in several different classes, as well as daily entertainment including quilting competitions, livestock shows and the queen of the furrow competition.

"There's so much to the international plowing match, it's for everybody not just the agricultural community," Reaney said.

"A lot of the matches tend to take place more in southwestern Ontario but they rotate throughout Ontario," she added. "It's a massive ordeal to have it in eastern Ontario. It's a huge staple in the community and it will be talked about for years to come."

The IPM was previously held in eastern Ontario in 2015 in Finch, 2011 in Hawkesbury and 2007 in Crosby, southwest of Smiths Falls.

Anyone looking to volunteer can head to the IPM website or contact Doreen O'Sullivan at 613-875-3978.