Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 ISC World Tournament will no longer take place in Kitchener.

The Sunday morning statement from the International Softball Congress stated that they and the Kitchener host committee came to the agreement due to ongoing affects of the pandemic and the unknown future of it.

“With the potential travel restrictions and the impacts on sponsorships and volunteers in the Kitchener area, the host committee suggested to us that we should consider finding another host for the tournament,” said ISC Executive Director Larry Fisher in the statement.

The 2021 tournament will instead be held in Eldridge, Iowa, while the 2022 event is still set to be played in Moline, Illinois.

ISC says that Kitchener will have the opportunity to host the event in 2023 if the host committee is interested.