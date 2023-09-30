International student drowns while swimming in Thetis Lake
A swimmer drowned in Thetis Lake Friday afternoon, according to West Shore RCMP.
Mounties said they were called to the lake in View Royal around 3:40 p.m. for a report of a drowning.
"Police learned a male was swimming and was seen by witnesses going underwater and did not resurface," a statement from West Shore RCMP reads.
"View Royal Fire Department also attended and recovered the body of a male from the water."
The fire department confirmed that the deceased was an international student, and that his friends were present when he disappeared below the surface.
Firefighters said they believe the student was unfamiliar with the terrain and lacked safety equipment.
The BC Coroners Service has been called and is also investigating, police said.
-
Overdoses from smoking toxic drugs outpace B.C. prevention sitesNearly two-thirds of the overdose deaths in British Columbia this year came after smoking illicit drugs, yet only 40 per cent of the supervised consumption sites in the province offer a safe place to smoke, and the chief coroner says that needs to change.
-
‘It’s a great feeling’: Golden Knights Staff from St. Thomas, Ont. get day with Stanley CupThe Luce family from St. Thomas, Ont. had four chances to hoist the Stanley Cup, before they finally tasted victory this summer.
-
Fall colours expected to be huge economic driver in MuskokaMuskoka is getting set for an influx of fall-based tourism as the leaves change colour with the season.
-
Traffic blitz sees hundreds of tickets issued around ReginaTraffic police around Regina issued 305 tickets in a traffic blitz this past week.
-
Hughes helps Canucks power past Oilers 5-2Defenceman Quinn Hughes has been a very good player for the Vancouver Canucks during the last four seasons. Now Hughes wants to be even better.
-
Police search for suspects after armed robbery at Mississauga outlet mallOfficers from Peel Regional Police are searching for two suspects following an armed robbery at an outlet mall in Mississauga.
-
Why does a group of B.C. killer whales harass and kill porpoises without eating them?A group of orcas that inhabit Canadian waters are known to harass and kill porpoises without eating them. A new study tries to explain why.
-
Chatham-Kent police warn drivers to watch for wildlifeChatham-Kent police are reminding drivers to be more vigilant on the roads and watch for wildlife.
-
Student organization responds to claims North Bay protests were a ‘publicity stunt’Montreal Youth Students Organization responds to the Canadore College’s claim that recent protests about student housing issues were a “publicity stunt.”