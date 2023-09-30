International student drowns while swimming in Thetis Lake

A swimmer drowned in Thetis Lake Friday afternoon, according to West Shore RCMP.

Mounties said they were called to the lake in View Royal around 3:40 p.m. for a report of a drowning.

"Police learned a male was swimming and was seen by witnesses going underwater and did not resurface," a statement from West Shore RCMP reads.

"View Royal Fire Department also attended and recovered the body of a male from the water."

The fire department confirmed that the deceased was an international student, and that his friends were present when he disappeared below the surface.

Firefighters said they believe the student was unfamiliar with the terrain and lacked safety equipment.

The BC Coroners Service has been called and is also investigating, police said.