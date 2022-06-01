International student pleads guilty in crash that killed three people, injured one

A 25-year-old international student from India pleaded guilty Wednesday in a Sarnia courtroom after a high-speed crash that killed three other students and injured another.

Jovanpreet Singh who studied at St. Clair College in Windsor plead guilty to three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm

In an agreed statement of facts, the court heard how Singh was driving four friends home from work in the early morning hours of Oct. 4, 2019 when the crash happened along Oil Heritage Road, south of Petrolia.

Asst. Crown Attorney Ryan Iaquinta said Singh drove his BMW at a high rate of speed as it passed another vehicle saying, “It was travelling at 210 kilometres an hour.”

Police say the BMW struck a stop sign and a tree killing the three occupants in the backseat and injuring another who was in the front passenger seat.

The court heard all involved were international students from India who were attending St. Clair College.

The matter has now been put over until Oct. 4 when a sentencing hearing for Singh is scheduled to be held in Windsor.