International student program growing each year

The Sudbury Catholic District School Board held a recent gathering to welcome international students who are here to complete a year of high school.

Officials said the program not only benefits the international students, but also local students, staff and families who have the opportunity to learn about other cultures.

"By inviting these students into our schools and into our homes with host families, our own students become even better global citizens," said Peter Prochilo, superintendent of school effectiveness with the Sudbury Catholic District School Board.

"They understand their role in being a global citizen and how to interact with others from different cultures and different nationalities."

In total, 21 students from 10 countries are studying in the board's high schools this semester.

"I am interested in other cultures and I want to enter Canadian university so I came here," said Minori Futada, an International Student from Japan.

International students have to pay to attend high school and pay room and board with their host families, which totals about $25,000 for the school year.