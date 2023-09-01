International students in the Sault get a crash course on life in Canada

Hundreds of international students at Sault College are getting a crash course on life in Canada, with this week's orientation week activities covering a lot of ground.

"Things that they need to understand about the laws here that might be different than their home country," said Richard Peters, VP of Strategic Enrolment Management, Partnerships and Employment.

"The cultural practices and behaviours, and we also talk about all the supports we have in Ontario, Sault Ste. Marie and Sault College to make sure that they’re successful.”

International Student Ambassadors as well as various community agencies are on hand to answer questions and offer advice.

Peters said international recruitment has been highly successful, with more than 1,000 international students attending the college this year. That compares with around 1,200 – 1,300 domestic students.