International Women’s Day Gala set to go ahead online March 8

A local women’s organization will host an online gala in celebration of International Women’s Day, Tuesday March 8.

Women’s Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor Inc. (WEST Inc.) will be holding its annual gala virtually, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Beverly Jacobs, a senior advisor to the president of the University of Windsor on Indigenous relations and Outreach.

The theme is “Break the Bias,” an initiative focusing on the elimination of discrimination based on gender, ethnicity, religion, age, social economic status and the like.

In addition, the “Journey to Success Awards” will be presented, alongside a silent auction and entertainment.

The organization provides support to women in Windsor-Essex County and working to aid them in achieving their goals through acquiring employment, training and skill development plus aiding newcomers and immigrants with their settlement into our community.

WEST Inc. representative Christine Campigotto is encouraged by community support leading up to the event.

"So we've had a great response. Tickets are still available if people would like to join us, they are $25,” said Campigotto. “And if you still would like to get tickets you can get them by calling WEST or you can visit our website."