The Women & Children's Shelter of Barrie is ready to celebrate women with its annual luncheon.

The shelter's 3rd annual International Women's Day event will be streamed live online, starting at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 8.

Empowerment Coach Joanne Shank will highlight the event as this year's keynote speaker.

Tickets are $75 each, with all the proceeds going straight back to support the shelter.

Ticket holders will receive a curbside delivered lunch, a goodie bag, and flowers from Lotus Floral Design.

Click here for more information on the virtual event.